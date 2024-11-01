Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

