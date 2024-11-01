Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 3,970 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

