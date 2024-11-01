Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,824 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

JTEK opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.63 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

