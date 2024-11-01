Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 7005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $692.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 201,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $2,979,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 157,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

