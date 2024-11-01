Haleon (LON:HLN) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374.50 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.86). Approximately 10,110,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,871,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.50 ($4.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.32) to GBX 447 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Haleon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Trading Down 0.3 %

About Haleon

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,091.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.90.

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.