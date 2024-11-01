Haleon (LON:HLN) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374.50 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.86). Approximately 10,110,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,871,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.50 ($4.91).
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.32) to GBX 447 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
