Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GCBC stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 9,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $476.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.41. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $37.25.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Nick Barzee purchased 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,484.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,713. This represents a 11,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

