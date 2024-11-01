Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 0.6 %

LON GRP opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30. Greencoat Renewables has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

About Greencoat Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.