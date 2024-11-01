Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 0.6 %
LON GRP opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30. Greencoat Renewables has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01).
About Greencoat Renewables
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencoat Renewables
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Primed for a Year-End Melt-Up Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.