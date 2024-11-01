Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,753,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $571.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $416.07 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

