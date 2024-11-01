Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of RTX opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

