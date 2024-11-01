Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $398,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $64.17 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.