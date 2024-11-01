Goldstone Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,182 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

