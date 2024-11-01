Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 11011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.37.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldmoney had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of C$27.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goldmoney

About Goldmoney

In other Goldmoney news, Director Roy Sebag acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.09 per share, with a total value of C$80,920.00. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

