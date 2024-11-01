Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUB) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1423 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GMUB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58. Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.