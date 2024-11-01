Goatseus Maximus Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $589.88 million and approximately $199.88 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goatseus Maximus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,327.66 or 0.99789238 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,072.22 or 0.99426796 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,293.427245. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.54079001 USD and is down -10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $200,691,436.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goatseus Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goatseus Maximus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.