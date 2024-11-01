Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,678,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,719% from the previous session’s volume of 4,380,409 shares.The stock last traded at $1.25 and had previously closed at $1.05.

Globalstar Trading Up 32.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,552 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 38.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 3,028,923 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 1,551.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,454 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Globalstar by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,505,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Globalstar by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

