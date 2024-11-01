Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.43. 82,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

