Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.43. 82,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.
Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.