Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 140,874 shares during the period.

Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

