Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -63.95%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNL

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.