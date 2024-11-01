Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,364,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,474.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.33. 331,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,989. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.