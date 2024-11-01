Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,180,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 415,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

