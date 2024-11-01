Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MA traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.03. 1,508,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $378.48 and a fifty-two week high of $527.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.93 and a 200-day moving average of $466.50.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price target (up from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

