Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 1.09% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA ILCB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $978.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $81.03.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

