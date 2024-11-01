Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 408,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 735.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. 580,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

