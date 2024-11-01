Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.25 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

