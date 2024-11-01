GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

GH Research Trading Down 2.8 %

GHRS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,818. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.79. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471,946 shares during the quarter. GH Research accounts for about 9.1% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 6.36% of GH Research worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

