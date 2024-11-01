Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 211,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.68%.

About Getty Realty

Further Reading

