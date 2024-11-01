Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €76.65 ($83.32) and last traded at €79.70 ($86.63). Approximately 201,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.10 ($88.15).

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.17.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

