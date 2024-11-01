Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of THRM opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

