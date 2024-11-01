GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $81.69, but opened at $75.83. GeneDx shares last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 191,332 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,371.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth $11,335,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,575,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

