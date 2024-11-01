Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $198.60 and last traded at $198.34, with a volume of 352201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.27.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 15.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

