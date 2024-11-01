Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

GLPI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 296,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $2,840,781. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

