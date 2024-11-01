FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Roku Issued By William Blair

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Roku stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

