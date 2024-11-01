FY2024 EPS Forecast for Quad/Graphics Boosted by Analyst

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Quad/Graphics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quad/Graphics’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 37.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.12%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

