FY2024 EPS Forecast for Quad/Graphics Boosted by Analyst

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Quad/Graphics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quad/Graphics’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 37.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics Price Performance
Quad/Graphics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.
Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.
Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.12%.
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quad/Graphics
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Roblox Stock Set for More Gains After Strong Earnings Report
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 REIT Picks for 2025: High Yields and Rising Earnings Ahead
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs With Strong Growth Projections
Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.