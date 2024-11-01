FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Decreased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI opened at C$23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.33 and a 52-week high of C$24.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.60.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

