FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exelon Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Exelon stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.