FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.3 %

FCN stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.02. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after purchasing an additional 149,722 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $23,351,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 360,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,373 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

