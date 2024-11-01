FTAI Aviation’s (FTAI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.65. 1,610,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,448.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $149.74.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

