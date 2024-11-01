FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August makes up 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.99% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAUG. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 33.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000.

Shares of BATS:DAUG opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

