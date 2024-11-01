Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 555,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of FRHC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.85. 10,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $112.34.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Freedom by 15.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Freedom by 901.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

