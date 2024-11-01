Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,278. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

