ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 101,873 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,873 shares during the period. Hartford AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.48% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 652,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS HSRT opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

