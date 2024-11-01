Forte Asset Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after buying an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,346,000 after buying an additional 240,449 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,283,000 after buying an additional 168,097 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.56 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

