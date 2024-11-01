Ford Motor’s (F) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

F stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

