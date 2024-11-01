Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned 0.65% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

