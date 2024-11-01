Fonville Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 74,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,164 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.