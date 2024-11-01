FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in FONAR by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FONAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 21.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FONAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 609,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

