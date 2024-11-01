FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
FONAR Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
