Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $118.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano traded as low as $94.95 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 12827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

FMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 435,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 240,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 577.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 189,632 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 64.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 471,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 377.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

