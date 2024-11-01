Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $118.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano traded as low as $94.95 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 12827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.
FMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
