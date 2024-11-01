Focus Financial Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $98.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

