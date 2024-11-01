Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

