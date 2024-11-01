Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 50,796 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,796 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 6.49% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

GAA opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Increases Dividend

About Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.